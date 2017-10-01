LOOK: Danny Amendola celebrates game-tying TD with Julian Edelman flag
Despite Edelman's season-ending injury, his presence is still felt in New England
It appears Danny Amendola misses his friend.
After catching a big game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers, the Patriots wide receiver ran to the crowd beyond the end zone and snatched a flag to put on display.
That flag was not the one that has been the topic of much controversy across the NFL in recent weeks. Instead, it was a flag emblazoned with the personal logo of fellow Patriots receiver Julian Edelman.
Amendola and Edelman are great friends off the field, but they won't be spending much time together during Sundays this season. Edelman suffered a season-ending knee injury during the preseason.
Despite his absence, it's clear his Patriots fans and friends haven't forgotten about him.
