Look: Derek Carr congratulates James Jones on Instagram

While wide receiver James Jones only spent one season with the Oakland Raiders, that one year was a big one for quarterback Derek Carr.

It came back in 2014, which was Carr's rookie season, and there's no question that the team's franchise quarterback looked Jones' way early and often that year.

On the season, Jones saw 111 targets, for 73 receptions, 666 yards and six touchdowns. With the longtime NFL wideout announcing his retirement this week, Carr took to Instagram to show some love to his former teammate.

Congrats on an amazing career big bro! Appreciate all the time we spent together on the field and even while I was in college! I'll never forget when I didn't get picked in the first round and you told me come on to Oakland then! Haha! Glad it worked out! Thank you for catching all those passes from some new rookie QB trying to figure things out! Thank you for heating your pool so I could do my rehab in it when it was 30 degrees outside haha! Thank you Dingo! A post shared by Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

There's no question that Carr and Jones had a strong connection on the field, but it seems like the formed a pretty solid bond off it as well.

Congrats on a great career go out to the former wideout.