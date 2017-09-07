Look: Derek Carr congratulates James Jones on Instagram

Derek Carr showed some love to James Jones with a great Instagram post.

While wide receiver James Jones only spent one season with the Oakland Raiders, that one year was a big one for quarterback Derek Carr.

It came back in 2014, which was Carr's rookie season, and there's no question that the team's franchise quarterback looked Jones' way early and often that year.

On the season, Jones saw 111 targets, for 73 receptions, 666 yards and six touchdowns. With the longtime NFL wideout announcing his retirement this week, Carr took to Instagram to show some love to his former teammate.

There's no question that Carr and Jones had a strong connection on the field, but it seems like the formed a pretty solid bond off it as well.

Congrats on a great career go out to the former wideout.

