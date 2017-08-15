LOOK: Derek Carr launches music website with teaser video, Twitter has jokes

On Tuesday, Derek Carr -- the very good quarterback of the Oakland Raiders -- released a teaser video for what appears to be some sort of music project that has its own website, which promises a poster and updates for Derek Carr Music.

No, you did not read that wrong. Derek Carr -- again, the same Derek Carr who quarterbacks the Raiders -- is apparently launching his own music career.

The website is called DerekCarrMusic.com. It looks like this:

DerekCarrMusic.com

That website features a hype video. It goes like this:

Apparently, we can expect a "debut single" in 2017. A poster should be coming too. No other information exists.

Even with limited information available, Twitter was already prepared to weigh in. The verdict: This is not a good idea.

Stay tuned.