LOOK: Derek Carr launches music website with teaser video, Twitter has jokes
There are no words
On Tuesday, Derek Carr -- the very good quarterback of the Oakland Raiders -- released a teaser video for what appears to be some sort of music project that has its own website, which promises a poster and updates for Derek Carr Music.
No, you did not read that wrong. Derek Carr -- again, the same Derek Carr who quarterbacks the Raiders -- is apparently launching his own music career.
The website is called DerekCarrMusic.com. It looks like this:
That website features a hype video. It goes like this:
Can't wait for you to see what's next: https://t.co/iovL02IiN1pic.twitter.com/z7pshxVoo3— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 15, 2017
Apparently, we can expect a "debut single" in 2017. A poster should be coming too. No other information exists.
Even with limited information available, Twitter was already prepared to weigh in. The verdict: This is not a good idea.
Raiders going 0-16 https://t.co/2xmfTu9RlX— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 15, 2017
DEREK :( :( :( pic.twitter.com/YkzQhIUvMP— sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) August 15, 2017
Stop!!!! lol is this real?— Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) August 15, 2017
Raiders fans: “Nothing can ruin our season!”— Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) August 15, 2017
Derek Carr: hold up pic.twitter.com/T1ZfoQQ4MH
Stay tuned.
