Derrick Henry did something something pretty special during the Baltimore Ravens' Thanksgiving night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. On his third carry of the night, Henry passed NFL legend Jim Brown on the all-time career rushing list.

Henry entered the game with 12,294 yards across 10 NFL seasons. Brown, who retired after the 1965 season as the NFL's all-time rushing leader, ran for 12,312 yards during his nine-year Hall of Fame career.

Henry passed Brown on a 28-yard touchdown run that capped off Baltimore's first drive.

Earlier this season, Henry became only the 17th player of the 12,000-yard club, which is especially notable as every eligible member of that club is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also recently passed Hall of Famer Walter Payton for fifth all time in career touchdown runs.

NFL all-time career rushing list

Player Yards 1. Emmitt Smith** 18,355 2. Walter Payton** 16,726 3. Frank Gore 16,000 4. Barry Sanders** 15,269 5. Adrian Peterson 14,918 6. Curtis Martin** 14,101 7. LaDainian Tomlinson** 13,684 8. Jerome Bettis** 13,662 9. Eric Dickerson** 13,259 10. Tony Dorsett** 12,739 11. Derrick Henry 12,313+ 12. Jim Brown** 12,312 13. Marshall Faulk** 12,279 14. Edgerrin James** 12,246 15. Marcus Allen** 12,243 16. Franco Harris** 12,120 17. Thurman Thomas** 12,074 18. Fred Taylor 11,695 19. Steven Jackson 11,438 20. John Riggins** 11,352

** -- Pro Football Hall of Fame members

Henry passing Brown is notable history indeed. Brown, who in 1964 led the Browns to their most recent NFL title, was the league's career rushing leader at the time of his retirement despite playing only nine seasons. In those nine seasons, he won a whopping eight rushing titles in addition to being an eight-time All-Pro and three-time league MVP.

While rubbing shoulders with some of the greatest running backs is history, Henry also makes a case as the best running back of his generation. A five-time Pro Bowl player, Henry is just one of nine players to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. Last year, his first with the Ravens, Henry led the NFL in rushing touchdowns for a third time while setting the single-season record for rushing yards gained by a player over the age of 30.