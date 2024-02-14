Derrick Henry is ready for free agency. The Tennessee Titans standout running back is hitting the weight room as he looks to potentially find a new team this offseason.

The following video surfaced on Wednesday of Henry working out during a time when most players are resting after a long season. Henry is training with renowned trainer and former NBA player and notable Melvin Sanders.

Henry, who celebrated his 30th birthday on January 4, is surely looking to prove that he is still an elite back. Last season, he led the NFL in carries for a fourth time over the past five years. Despite that heavy workload, Henry did not miss a game in 2023 and earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod after rushing for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns.

It'll be interesting to see where Henry ends up next. Among the teams that may be interested in the two-time rushing champion is the Dallas Cowboys, who finished a pedestrian 14th in the NFL in rushing last season. Henry could be a nice complement for Tony Pollard, similarly to how Ezekiel Elliott worked with Pollard from 2019-20.

Henry is in line to reach some pretty cool milestones in 2024. He's 10 touchdowns shy of 100 rushing touchdowns for his career. He's also 498 yards away from becoming only the 32nd player in league history to reach 10,000 career rushing yards.