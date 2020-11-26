Deshaun Watson did his best to entertain a nationally televised audience during the Texans' Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions. A Pro Bowler each of the past two seasons, Watson threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns as Houston built a 41-17 fourth quarter lead.

Watson capped off his afternoon by perfectly executing a trick play that stretched the Texans' lead to 24 points with just over 10 minutes left. On a first-and-10 play from Detroit's 34-yard-line, Watson, operating out of the shotgun, handed the ball to Duke Johnson, who started running to the right before stopping and throwing the ball back to Watson. Watson, without hesitation, threw the ball downfield to a wide open Will Fuller, who waltzed into the end zone for his second score of the quarter.

Thursday marked the sixth time this season that Watson has thrown for at least 300 yards. And despite losing DeAndre Hopkins during the offseason, Watson is in the midst of another Pro Bowl caliber season. Including Thursday's game, Hopkins has thrown 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions while completing about 69% of his passes. Watson's success has helped the Texans get back on track after a 1-6 start to the season.

"I would say the thing about this guy that is amazing is how competitive he is all the way through the game," Lions coach Matt Patricia said of Watson leading up to Thursday's game, via The Detroit News. "It doesn't matter the situation, this guy always has that mentality that he's going to make a play to win, and a lot of times, he does."