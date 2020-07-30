Watch Now: NFL Latest: Joe Burrow Will Start ( 0:55 )

This upcoming NFL season will look a lot different and the locker rooms are already getting renovated to adhere to social distancing practices. The Detroit Lions tweeted out a photo of their locker room to show the changes that are being made as the season approaches in order to help keep the players safe against the coronavirus.

The team put out two photos of the updates with the eye emoji as the caption.

Check out the new look:

Now the Lions have plexiglass barriers between each player's locker to create some sort of separation between the team.

It is likely that Detroit will not be the only team to take these locker room precautions, as the league will need to take many steps in order to keep the players safe and ensure the season an actually happen.

The NFL does not plan on having a bubble like the NBA, WNBA or NHL and players are still waiting to see just how the league plans to carry out the safety protocols.

With the coronavirus pandemic still a threat in the United States, many players do not feel it is safe to participate in the season, even with any of the health protocols and have opted out of playing in 2020.

An outbreak has already happened in sports, with MLB's Miami Marlins producing multiple positive COVID-19 tests just as the shortened season was kicking off.