LOOK: Dez Bryant brings young boy to tears with birthday surprise at Cowboys camp

The Cowboys receiver made a young boy's birthday wish come true

If there's one team in the NFL that could use a solid dose of good publicity this week, it's the Dallas Cowboys, and that's exactly what they got on Tuesday thanks to Dez Bryant

During the Cowboys' practice on Tuesday, Bryant noticed a young fan who was holding out a sign. According to the Dallas Morning News, the sign that was being held by Joshua Williams said, "All I want for my birthday is to throw up the X with Dez. Today I am 9 years old." 

After seeing the sign, Bryant decided to give Williams a birthday that he'll never forget. Not only did Bryant throw up the X with Williams, but he also brought the 9-year-old out on to the field at Cowboys training camp so that the two could play catch. 

While he was on the field, Williams got so excited about playing catch with Bryant that he started to tear up. 

Here's one more look at the two playing catch:

After the two were done playing catch, the birthday celebration wasn't quite over. Bryant made sure to autograph a few items for Williams before the 9-year-old left the field. 

In the end, Williams went home with an autographed jersey, an autographed football, and Bryant even autographed Williams' homemade birthday sign. 

It's probably safe to say that Williams' ninth birthday is going to be a day he never forgets. 

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

