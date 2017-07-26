LOOK: Dez Bryant brings young boy to tears with birthday surprise at Cowboys camp

If there's one team in the NFL that could use a solid dose of good publicity this week, it's the Dallas Cowboys, and that's exactly what they got on Tuesday thanks to Dez Bryant.

During the Cowboys' practice on Tuesday, Bryant noticed a young fan who was holding out a sign. According to the Dallas Morning News, the sign that was being held by Joshua Williams said, "All I want for my birthday is to throw up the X with Dez. Today I am 9 years old."

After seeing the sign, Bryant decided to give Williams a birthday that he'll never forget. Not only did Bryant throw up the X with Williams, but he also brought the 9-year-old out on to the field at Cowboys training camp so that the two could play catch.

This little kid is living a lot people's dream of playing some catch with @DezBryant #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/JGejCRNjWp — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 26, 2017

While he was on the field, Williams got so excited about playing catch with Bryant that he started to tear up.

Kid was emotional Dez Bryant was signing his stuff, so 88 pulled him out of the stands to play catch. Kid was so happy, couldn't stop crying pic.twitter.com/fHBinWpqfL — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 26, 2017

Here's one more look at the two playing catch:

Dez goes to say hi to a young Cowboys fan. Little dude starts crying. Dez pulls him out of the crowd to play catch. pic.twitter.com/2IaVjrArjg — David Helman (@HelmanDC) July 26, 2017

After the two were done playing catch, the birthday celebration wasn't quite over. Bryant made sure to autograph a few items for Williams before the 9-year-old left the field.

Kid in an 88 jersey cries when @DezBryant walks over to say hello. Dez pulls him out of the crowd to play catch. Great moment. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/fSBYrVQuaI — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) July 26, 2017

In the end, Williams went home with an autographed jersey, an autographed football, and Bryant even autographed Williams' homemade birthday sign.

It's probably safe to say that Williams' ninth birthday is going to be a day he never forgets.