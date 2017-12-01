LOOK: Dez Bryant gives his shoes to a Make-A-Wish kid, then warms up in socks
Dez took the shoes right off his feet and then went about his business
The Dallas Cowboys are taking on division rival Washington on Thursday night. Before the game, they went through warmups, just like all NFL teams do before every single game.
Thursday was Make-A-Wish Night at AT&T Stadium, though, so warmups took an interesting turn for wide receiver Dez Bryant. He spotted the Cowboys' Make-A-Wish kid during warmups ... and gave him his shoes.
Running routes in socks? Yep. Seriously. There's even some video.
That's a pretty cool gesture from Dez. Maybe it'll carry over and bring the Cowboys some good karma as they attempt to break their three-game losing streak. You can follow all the action in our GameTracker for Thursday night.
