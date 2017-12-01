LOOK: Dez Bryant gives his shoes to a Make-A-Wish kid, then warms up in socks
Dez took the shoes right off his feet and then went about his business
The Dallas Cowboys are taking on division rival Washington on Thursday night. Before the game, they went through warmups, just like all NFL teams do before every single game.
Thursday was Make-A-Wish Night at AT&T Stadium, though, so warmups took an interesting turn for wide receiver Dez Bryant. He spotted the Cowboys' Make-A-Wish kid during warmups ... and gave him his shoes.
Running routes in socks? Yep. Seriously. There's even some video.
That's a pretty cool gesture from Dez. Maybe it'll carry over and bring the Cowboys some good karma as they attempt to break their three-game losing streak. You can follow all the action in our GameTracker for Thursday night.
-
Cowboys roll Redskins for season sweep
The Cowboys kept their faint playoff hopes alive with a blowout win over the Redskins
-
Dez's absurd TD breaks franchise record
Dez moved past Bob Hayes into first place on Dallas' all-time list
-
Switzer zooms 83 yards for return TD
The best return man in college had been terrible on punt returns before Thursday night
-
WATCH: Redskins tap magic on big play
Kirk Cousins backpedaled forever and then chucked it up in the air, where Jamison Crowder helped...
-
Reid: Social justice deal is a 'charade'
Reid alleges that funds for the deal would come from Salute to Service and Breast Cancer A...
-
Week 13 NFL DFS: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
Add a Comment