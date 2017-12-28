LOOK: Dion Lewis converted a fourth-down play against the Bills with only one shoe

Dion Lewis is often the smallest guy on the field, but he has come up huge for the Patriots over the second half of the season. Lewis' latest game featured the best performance of his career: he touched the ball 29 times against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, gaining 153 yards from scrimmage and scoring twice -- once through the air and once on the ground.

Amazingly, his best feat did not even involve reaching the end zone. With the Patriots trailing 16-13 midway through the third quarter, Tom Brady hurried the team to the line to attempt a crucial 4th-and-1 play. The only problem: the running back was missing a shoe.

NFL Films

Brady didn't know Lewis' shoe had fallen off on the previous play though, so he simply snapped the ball, turned around, and handed it to Lewis right up the middle. You can see as Lewis makes his way through the line of scrimmage that Lewis is wearing just a sock on his right foot.

NFL Films

At first, the referees ruled that Lewis was stopped short of the line to gain. After a challenge by Bill Belichick, though, the ruling was reversed, and the Patriots turned the drive into a game-tying field goal. Touchdowns on each of their next three drives turned the game into a 37-16 rout, so NFL Films declared Lewis' one-shoed fourth-down conversion this week's Turning Point and did an entire feature on Lewis.

Check it out right here: