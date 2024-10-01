It's not every day that you see a defender make an interception with his legs. But that's exactly what happened during the first quarter of Monday night's game between the Dolphins and visiting Titans.

On the game's seventh play, Titans quarterback Will Levis tried to hit wideout DeAndre Hopkins on a short comeback route on a second-and-9 play. But his pass was snared in by Dolphins linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah, who used his legs to secure the interception.

Miami needs plays like this if it is going to turn this season around. The Dolphins entered Monday night's game at 1-2 after dropping their last two games by a combined score of 55-13. Unfortunately for the Titans, plays like Ogbah's pick have become par for this course this season, as Tennessee is still in search of its first win.