LOOK: Dolphins fan hilariously converts into Bills fan after Josh Allen makes highly enticing trade offer

The Dolphins bandwagon officially has one less person on it this week and that's because a young fan decided to jump ship after receiving an enticing trade offer from Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The young fan showed up to Bills training camp on Tuesday wearing a Kenny Stills jersey, but by the time he went home, the Stills jersey was in the trash and the kid had a brand new jersey.

The conversion from Dolphins fan to Bills fan started at the end of practice when Allen noticed that someone was wearing a green Miami jersey. The young fan wanted Allen to sign the Dolphins jersey, but the Bills quarterback wasn't about to do that. Instead, Allen offered to make a trade: The kid would get an autographed jersey from Allen in exchange for the Stills jersey.

There is no kid in the world who would turn down that deal.

Here's how it all went down.

When you show up to #BillsCamp in a Dolphins jersey, @JoshAllenQB is going to make sure you leave with his autographed jersey. 🙌 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Hw6i3gO2iu — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 30, 2019

The kid definitely seemed thrilled about trade; he even gave a thumbs up to a reporter who he talked to after the deal went down.

This is Mason Schram from Brockport.

Here's how he traded his Dolphins jersey to Josh Allen for an Allen jersey and the hat he was wearing. Allen signed both. https://t.co/L1PILBxeNM pic.twitter.com/QYWIuv4CVh — Thad (@thadbrown7) July 30, 2019

As for Allen, the reason he traded his jersey away is because he's all about making memorable moments for young fans, the same moments he experienced as a kid while attending 49ers and Giants games.

"Whenever a player even looked around and waved -- whether he came over and signed things or gave high-fives, I just remember being super happy that I got to touch a Major League Baseball player's hand," Allen said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. "I'm fortunate enough to have this platform that I have to affect somebody's life (in a positive way), but it doesn't take a lot to be a good person. That's kind of the way I look at it. I'm not going out of my way to try and do anything or trying to go viral, I was just that kid once so I just really get it."

In case you're wondering what exactly happened to the Stills jersey, that's still a mystery. Allen handed it off to a Bills employee who clearly wanted nothing to do with it.