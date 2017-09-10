LOOK: Dolphins fan preps for Hurricane Irma by hilariously hating on the Jets

Not even a hurricane can stop Dolphins fans from hating on the Jets

With Hurricane Irma arriving in South Florida on Sunday, millions of people spent the past 48 hours evacuating the area to get to a safer place. 

Before they evacuated, though, many Floridians made sure to board up their homes so they wouldn't be destroyed by Irma's 140 mph winds. The reason this is an NFL story is because one fan in Miami decided to get creative while boarding up his house, and at the same time, he also let us know how much Dolphins fans hate the Jets.  

Let's take a closer look at the picture. 

dolphins-jets-irma-09-10-17.jpg
This NFL does not like the Jets.  Twitter

That guy is basically saying, "I don't care what happens to my home as long as everyone in America understands that the Jets still suck." 

You have to respect a guy who's willing to stand by his beliefs through a hurricane. 

Also, I'm pretty sure this is the first time an NFL rivalry has ever reached the level of trash-talking another team while boarding up your home before a hurricane, and I have to say, I'm a fan. 

That Dolphins fan will actually be able to watch the Jets game on Sunday because Miami isn't playing. The Dolphins game against Tampa Bay was postponed until Week 11 in November due to Hurricane Irma. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross flew his entire team out to Los Angeles so they can wait out the hurricane and prepare for their Week 2 game against the Chargers

Anyway, not everyone used the boards on their house to talk trash. At least one Bills fan used the boards on his house to let everyone know he's a BIlls fan. 

I'm guessing that guy would agree the other guy though, that the "Jets still suck."

If you're looking for updates on Hurricane Irma, be sure to click here and check in with CBS News

To keep up with the NFL action in Week 1, be sure to click here and head over to our NFL scoreboard

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access