The Miami Dolphins entered their Week 3 as the NFL's top-ranked total offense (462.5 total yards per game), passing offense (355.0 passing yards per game) and the league's most efficient offense (7.3 yards per play). Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is maintaining those trends early on against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Through his first three drives, he has completed all 12 of his pass attempts for 155 yards and two touchdowns. The first was a classic Dolphins bomb over the middle of the field off a play-action pass to All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill for a 54-yard scoring strike.

However, his second touchdown pass deviated from Miami's normal modus operandi near the goal on the Dolphins' third drive. The left-handed Tagovailoa threw a right-handed, no-look shovel pass to rookie running De'Von Achane for a four-yard score.

The Dolphins have jumped out to a 21-10 lead in the first half, and Tagovailoa's execution of head coach Mike McDaniel's offense has Miami's offense racking up yards and touchdowns in whatever which way they want.