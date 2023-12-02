The season of giving is upon us, and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is taking that to heart. Hill recently hooked up all of his teammates with an early Christmas gift.

In a video posted to social media by the Dolphins, the players walk into the hallway to find electric scooters waiting for every one of them. Hill's teammates freaked out as they anxiously ran to find the one with their name on it.

Like kids on Christmas, the Dolphins barely got the bow off their gifts before firing up the scooters and riding them around the facility. Hill's gift was a hit, and now he can sit back and relax.

"I don't owe nobody nothing for the rest of the year," Hill said.

Hill has been in an especially generous mood lately. Earlier this week, the Dolphins star said he would be paying the salary of the NFL cameraman who got suspended after Hill used his camera in a touchdown celebration.

On the field, Hill has been a little less generous as he piles up yards and touchdowns left and right. Hill is leading the NFL in receiving yards (1,324) and touchdowns (10), and he is coming off a 102-yard game against the New York Jets.

Hill is a major reason why the Dolphins are leading the AFC East at 8-3, and he just did his part to boost morale around the holidays too.