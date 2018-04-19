LOOK: Dolphins unveil changes to 2018 uniforms, and Twitter can't tell the difference
Fans apparently prefer the team's throwback uniform
While the Titans and Jaguars have made more substantial changes to their uniforms ahead of the 2018 season, the Dolphins have taken a more subtle approach.
On Thursday, the team unveiled those changes:
If you missed the differences between the 2017 and 2018 versions, you're not alone. Like we said, they're subtle. Either way, here you go, via the Orlando Sentinel: "The orange is going back to original (darker) and the marine blue was removed from the outlines of the stripes, numbers and names."
If your first reaction is, "This looks like ... well, the Dolphins' old uniform" you're not alone.
So what would fans really like to see changed?
And that includes the old-school logo.
Still, the most important development for a Florida-based NFL team is the news that the Jaguars will have a doggie daycare service at the stadium on game days this season.
