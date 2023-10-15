Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill has reportedly racked up a significant amount of fines this season due to multiple uniform policy violations, and he can expect another fine in the mail this week. However, this fine doesn't have to do with uniform violations, but instead, a touchdown celebration.

After a 41-yard touchdown reception against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Hill pulled a bit of a Joe Horn. He found a media member's phone, and recorded himself doing a backflip to celebrate.

Check it out:

If you want to see the video from the phone's perspective, here it is:

Hill entered this week as the NFL's leader in receiving yards (651) and receiving touchdowns (5), and he's in the process of recording yet another monster performance. Using a cellphone as a prop in a celebration will likely draw the ire of the league office, but who knows? Maybe Hill is trying to set an NFL record with all these fines. He can certainly afford them as the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver.