LOOK: Draft prospect gets absolutely drilled in the head by football at NFL combine

It was a rough day at the NFL Combine for Weber State's Taron Johnson.

As a defensive back from a small school, Johnson was trying to make a name for himself at the combine, and he kind of did that on Monday, just not the way he was probably hoping.

The 2017 Big Sky Defensive MVP was running through the gauntlet drill at Lucas Oil Stadium when he got nailed by a rogue football.

Taron Johnson took one to the head at the #NFLCombine. The facial expressions from the guys in the background are hilarious. pic.twitter.com/ZpvXKKULAq — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) March 5, 2018

OUCH.

Johnson might be the first-ever combine participant to be put in concussion protocol after taking that hit.

You know it was a painful hit because the scouts standing on the sideline were in pain just watching Johnson. I mean, just look at the Bengals guy in the image below.

The Bengals employee might have been in more pain than Taron Johnson. NFL Network

The look on the face of the Bengals' scout wasn't even the best reaction, that honor belongs to the two guys below.

These two guys definitely feel sorry for Taron Johnson

They definitely felt Johnson's pain.

The good news for Johnson is that he might actually have helped his draft stock because he fought off the hit to the head and FINISHED the drill.

A rocky start didn't stop Taron Johnson from finishing strong in the Gauntlet. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FrRyeDD4fG — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 5, 2018

Johnson, who was one of just two players from the Big Sky Conference to get invited to the combine, didn't seem too embarrassed about the incident. As a matter of fact, he was thrilled to see that he had become a viral GIF.

Like I said, the combine is all about making a name for yourself and Johnson definitely did that.

The Weber State cornerback is projected to go as high as the fourth round in April's NFL Draft.