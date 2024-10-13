The Drake Maye Era has been slowly loading in New England and Sunday we finally saw the rookie start a game for the Patriots, coming in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett was benched after a 1-4 start in favor of the No. 3 overall pick.

Head coach Jerod Mayo informed the quarterback room and the rest of the team that there would be a switch at QB this week. This offseason, there was a competition between Brissett and Maye, with the ultimate decision going down to who they felt was ready to help the team win now.

In his announcement regarding the change, Mayo said Maye now gives the Patriots the best chance to win now and in the future.

In their red throwbacks, at home, Maye took the field and didn't see much immediate success, going three-and-out in their first drive. The second drive also ended after three plays, but this time ended with an interception.

The Patriots offense finally got their spark right before halftime and Maye recorded the first touchdown of his career. He connected with Kayshon Boutte on a 40-yard reception to make it 14-7 with just seconds left in the second quarter.

Take a look at his first NFL trip to the end zone:

Heading into the half, Maye was 8 of 14, with 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception.