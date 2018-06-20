LOOK: Eagles fan builds Super Bowl ring sand castle after seeing Stefen Wisniewski at the beach

The 2017 Philadelphia Eagles are legends for their historic Super Bowl LII victory, but that status isn't confined to the City of Brotherly Love. And after this week, it definitely includes the East Coast beaches.

That's where offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski, according to his own Twitter account, stumbled upon an Eagles fan, showed off his new Super Bowl ring and then watched as this fan used seashells and ocean water to recreate Wisniewski's custom championship bling in sand castle form.

A guy at the shore saw my ring and decided to make a sandring (or ringcastle if u prefer). Pretty impressive for only using sand, water and seashells pic.twitter.com/Mj5O9PBplm — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) June 19, 2018

Props to the fan for pulling this off. If you're not a professional sand artist (where do you even find one of those when you need them?), it can be tricky to get the grains to stay together, but this guy or gal was good enough to even incorporate seashell diamonds and engrave Wisniewski's custom details on the side. This sand ring has to be worth something, right?

Funny enough, Wisniewski's former teammate, new Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton, probably had the best comment regarding the sand castle creation. And it had nothing to do with the fan's work.