The Philadelphia Eagles erased a 10-point deficit in their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night to score a 21-17 victory, and this game had it all. We saw the Chiefs offense commit two red-zone turnovers, the Eagles go 2-for-2 on the "tush push," including what was the game-winning touchdown, and the Philly defense hold Kansas City to zero points in the second half. Maybe there was one thing missing from this game: An interception off of a spike.

That's right, Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter attempted to INTERCEPT a Mahomes spike at the end of the first half, and he almost pulled it off.

Check out the play, here:

After the game, Carter addressed the play, saying he got the idea from a clip he saw on the internet.

"I seen it on YouTube," Carter told 94WIP. "Some high school kid tried -- and he actually caught the ball. So I was like, you know, that's a good idea. And I knew they were spiking it. So I tried to go for it."

Apparently, the interception of a spike has happened a couple of times!

If Carter pulled this off, it would have been the play of the game. Maybe the play of the year.