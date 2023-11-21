The Philadelphia Eagles erased a 10-point deficit in their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night to score a 21-17 victory, and this game had it all. We saw the Chiefs offense commit two red-zone turnovers, the Eagles go 2-for-2 on the "tush push," including what was the game-winning touchdown, and the Philly defense hold Kansas City to zero points in the second half. Maybe there was one thing missing from this game: An interception off of a spike.
That's right, Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter attempted to INTERCEPT a Mahomes spike at the end of the first half, and he almost pulled it off.
Check out the play, here:
Jalen Carter was so close. pic.twitter.com/G8wkJM3DON— NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2023
After the game, Carter addressed the play, saying he got the idea from a clip he saw on the internet.
"I seen it on YouTube," Carter told 94WIP. "Some high school kid tried -- and he actually caught the ball. So I was like, you know, that's a good idea. And I knew they were spiking it. So I tried to go for it."
Jalen Carter on the viral play where he almost intercepted Patrick Mahomes spiking the ball— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) November 21, 2023
“I saw it on the internet”
Saw it on YouTube so decided to try it in a game #Eagles pic.twitter.com/fkPVoHfcSt
Apparently, the interception of a spike has happened a couple of times!
This may or may not be the play that inspired Jalen Carter to try and pick off a spiked pass #Eagles #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/G4qBCpvLRxhttps://t.co/LeGzirB5qs— John Breech (@johnbreech) November 21, 2023
If Carter pulled this off, it would have been the play of the game. Maybe the play of the year.