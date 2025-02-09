At one point during the 2024 NFL season, Jalen Hurts was fined for wearing different-colored cleats during a single game, and the quarterback's impromptu embrace of two shades of green became something of a fashion statement in Philadelphia. Now Hurts the footwear fashionista has returned for Super Bowl LIX, with the Eagles star taking the field at Caesars Superdome in Air Jordan I "Banned" cleats, which are modeled after the black-and-red sneakers that Michael Jordan once wore in violation of NBA rules.

The "Banned" cleats, which are now sold by Jordan's apparel brand, include an "Unbannable" label plastered over the traditional Nike swoosh. Hurts signed an endorsement deal with the Jordan Brand in 2023, following his first Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 2022 campaign.

Hurts was notably fined more than $5,600 for wearing two different green shoes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in December, then wore a sweatshirt with a picture of the shoes later in the year. He later told reporters that he originally intended to wear Jordan Columbia 11s, but they hadn't arrived in time for the Steelers game, so he went with mismatched shoes -- one midnight green, the other more of a Kelly green -- because he liked the look.