The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line took the NFL by storm when they released "A Philly Special Christmas" for the 2022 holiday season. Now the trio of Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson have recorded a Christmas album for the second consecutive year.

The group, dubbed "The Philly Specials," released the first song off of the new album this week. Mailata leads the trio as they performed Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas song "All I Want for Christmas is You," and it certainly didn't disappoint.

Along with "All I Want for Christmas is You," the trio also performed Christmas classics like "Dominick The Donkey," "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," and "Auld Lang Syne" just to name a few.

"A Philly Special Christmas Special" was produced produced by former Eagles pass rusher Connor Barwin, and will be released on Barwin and Kelce's record label, VERA Y. The presale for the album began on Friday, and fans can purchase the standard album for $75.