LOOK: Eagles player loses phone at Super Bowl parade, gets it back with surprise

The Eagles' Super Bowl parade almost turned into a nightmare for rookie defensive back Sidney Jones, who somehow lost his cell phone during the team's two-hour march through the city of Philadelphia on Thursday.

With roughly 700,000 people crammed into downtown Philly for the parade, Jones probably figured he wouldn't ever be seeing his cell phone again. I mean, I've lost my cell phone in my own family room before and had trouble finding it, so I can't even imagine what it would be like to be stuck in a situation where you're looking for your phone in a giant city with more than half a million people around.

Anyway, just minutes after the parade ended, Jones let the people of Philly know that his phone was missing.

I really lost my phone tho😅 — Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) February 8, 2018

The people of Philadelphia clearly love their Eagles, because less than 30 minutes after Jones sent out that tweet, he sent out another tweet that said his phone had been found.

Got my phone back guys. Thanks to the awesome fans that returned it 🤘🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾 — Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) February 8, 2018

This story actually gets better, and that's because the fans who found Jones's phone decided to leave him a little surprise on his Instagram page. After the group of 10 fans found the phone, they took a selfie with it and then posted that selfie to Jones's Instagram with the caption, "Guess who dropped their phone at the parade!!!! We will return it."

Not only does this story have a happy ending for Jones, but it also has a happy ending for the fans who found the phone, because they got to take a selfie with the Eagles rookie.

The moral of the story here is that the best place to lose your phone is at a Super Bowl parade.