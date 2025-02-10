Cooper DeJean went his entire rookie NFL regular season without logging an interception, despite earning Defensive Rookie of the Year consideration. But the Philadelphia Eagles standout finally got his hands on a pick against Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX, and not only that, but returned it 38 yards for a touchdown, giving the Eagles a 17-0 lead over the reigning Kansas City Chiefs.

An added bonus: DeJean's super turnover came on his birthday; he and Saquon Barkley shared a Super Bowl birthday, with the former turning 22 while trying to stop the Chiefs from a historic "three-peat."

DeJean's pick six came after the Eagles had already built up a 10-point lead, scoring first on a "Tush Push" Jalen Hurts rushing score, then extending the lead with a 48-yard Jake Elliott field goal. The rookie served as one of the Eagles' top defenders all season, manning the starting slot corner spot as part of Vic Fangio's suffocating unit.

DeJean's interception marked the first Super Bowl pick six since the Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford intercepted Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.