Saquon Barkley just had the best season of his NFL career, and he ended it with a Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, Barkley had some help from the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line, and to pay them back he's making sure they stay hydrated.

Barkley has partnered with Bud Light to get each of his offensive linemen a gift after they led the way for his 2,00 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, helping him win Offensive Player of the Year. The Eagles' running back is hooking up his offensive linemen with their own truckload of Bud Light, which should last them at least through Friday's Super Bowl parade.

Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson each received their shipment of liquid gold on Thursday, as Bud Light trucks bearing the Eagles logo rolled up. That's not a bad way to kick off what will be a city-wide party this weekend.

The offensive linemen will probably imbibe their fair share of that as they roll through Philly, but Barkley can hold his own in that department too. During the locker room celebration in New Orleans, Barkley was caught on video as he shotgunned a beer in the blink of an eye.

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show," Barkley credited his days at Penn State for that ability before beating his offensive linemen in a chug-off. Maybe we'll see a rematch on Friday as the big men look to get even with their star running back.