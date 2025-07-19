While nothing stood in their way of capturing Super Bowl LIX, something did temporarily prevent the Philadelphia Eagles from receiving their Super Bowl rings. But after production issues delayed that event by over a month, the Eagles finally received their rings Friday night, less than a week before the start of training camp.

Eagles players, who received their rings during a private ceremony, were given championship rings that stand out from the ones the previous 58 Super Bowl champions received. The rings they received include two expanding Eagles wings that open with the push of a button. Inside the wings includes a quote from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni that says, "You can't be great without the greatness of others."

The ring includes several other special details that includes 40 points of diamonds in "World Champions" that represent the 40 points scored in Super Bowl LIX, two Vince Lombardi Trophies representing the team's two Super Bowl wins and five diamonds on the special feature button that represents the five Eagles who scored points in the Super Bowl.

While they had to wait a little longer to get their rings, it's safe to say the wait was certainly worth it for the Eagles, who will now officially begin the process of trying to defend their title.