LOOK: Eagles Super Bowl win could mean free beer for everyone in Philadelphia

Even if you're not an Eagles fan, you might want to cheer for them this year, because if they win the Super Bowl, it could mean free beer for everyone in Philadelphia. Who doesn't want to see that?

If you're wondering why the people of Philly might be getting free beer this year, it all has to do with Lane Johnson.

During a recent interview with ESPN.com, the Eagles offensive lineman said that he was going to buy beer for everyone in the city if the Eagles were somehow able to win Super Bowl LII.

"I have a lot to prove to this city," Johnson said this week. "I think if we have a few big years and make the playoffs, if we win a Super Bowl, I'm giving out beer to everybody."

Although giving beer out to everybody might sound like a fun idea in theory, I don't think Johnson really thought this one through. If everyone in Philly over the age of 21 decides to take Johnson up on his offer, the price for those Super Bowl-winning beers could get steep. Johnson might end up spending his entire 2017 base salary of $7.75 million on beer.

As it turns out though, Johnson might not need to spend any money thanks to Bud Light, who has graciously decided to foot the bill for a Super Bowl-winning party in Philly.

.@LaneJohnson65 Let's make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us. Deal? https://t.co/syd5WHfsvo — Bud Light (@budlight) August 2, 2017

And now, we go to a live reaction of Eagles fans receiving the news:

USATSI

Eagles fans on Twitter also seemed pretty excited about the offer from Bud Light.

Now, I know what you're thinking: "The Eagles have never won a Super Bowl in franchise history. Why should I believe they can do it this year?"

First, you have to have faith in the free beer.

Second, the Eagles are being given 50-1 odds to win the Super Bowl this year. That might not sound like great odds until you realize that getting to the Super Bowl with those preseason odds is completely possible, and we know that because the Falcons did it last year.

If the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl and end up winning, you'll want to be on the first flight to Philly so you can drink free beer with everyone else in the city.

By the way, let's all make sure we save Bud Light's tweet and remind them about it daily if the Eagles make the playoffs this year.