LOOK: Eddie Lacy politely discredits claim he was eating a mid-game hot dog

The Seahawks running back says he was just trying to enjoy some sunflower seeds

It is not uncommon for NFL players to eat during a game. Sometimes these moments result in humor, like the time that Mark Sanchez ate a hot dog on the sideline.

There is no reason Mark Sanchez eating a hot dog during a football game should be funny and yet there is no reason Mark Sanchez eating a hot dog during a football game cannot be funny. 

giphy-13.gif

Someone tried to recapture that magic while watching the Seahawks play in the preseason recently, as the website 12Up.com posted a story about Seattle running back Eddie Lacy being caught by cameras eating a hot dog on the sideline recently. 

Eating a hot dog isn't even be a weird thing, and it wouldn't get any attention if Lacy had not been battling against weight issues for the past several years.

The Seahawks, who signed Lacy to a one-year deal this offseasonwanted to see Lacy lose a lot of weight heading into 2017 and built a bunch of clauses into his contract to incentivize him. Lacy made $55,000 on the first weigh-in and piled up even more cash the next time around

The article was not exactly a kind thing to write about.

screen-shot-2017-09-04-at-5-33-40-pm.png
via 12Up.com

And apparently it wasn't factually accurate either, which resulted in Lacy putting someone on blast after they tweeted the article.

The true beauty of Lacy firing that tweet off? Not only is he pointing out that the article is wrong, he's also blasting the person who wrote it, blasting the person who tweeted it and he's doing it all while being really friendly.

There is nothing better than a casual, kind burn.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access