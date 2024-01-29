Detroit Lions fans are losing themselves in this incredible playoff run, as their football team is one game away from cleanin' out their closets and heading to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. One celebrity who has been out front during the Lions' success is Detroit native Eminem, the legendary rapper who has won 15 Grammys.

The Lions are on the road in Santa Clara for their NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, but Eminem of course made the trip. In the first half, The Real Slim Shady stood up and delivered double birds to 49ers fans, showing "No Love" to his gracious hosts.

Eminem has good reason to "Sing for the Moment," as Detroit jumped out to what was a surprising 24-7 halftime lead. The Lions converted 5 of 7 third downs on the way to racking up 280 yards of total offense. Clearly, Eminem is "Not Afraid" to take a stand for his hometown team.