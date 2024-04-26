Roger Goodell wasn't the only one to introduce the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit on Thursday night. Joining the commissioner to officially kick off the festivities was a slew of local celebrities, including Grammy Award-winning rapper Eminem, Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders and fellow Lions all-timer Calvin Johnson.

"It's here! Make some noise for the Detroit Lions!" Eminem yelled from the podium, championing his hometown team before the surprise introduction of current stars Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aidan Hutchinson, along with Johnson and Sanders.

Eminem, who was a staple of public Lions support during the team's 2023 playoff run, got roaring cheers from the Motor City crowd. So too did the Lions greats of both past and present, including St. Brown, who's just days removed from signing a long-term contract with Detroit and used his time at the mic to start a chant in support of his quarterback: "Ja-red Goff! Ja-red Goff!"

Fans made sure to give Goodell his annual round of boos after the commissioner took the mic for himself to announce the official start of the first round.