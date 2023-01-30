Many households across the five boroughs of New York City -- particularly those who swear their allegiance to the New York Giants -- watched and seethed as the Philadelphia Eagles triumphed 28-7 to win the NFC Championship Game and earn the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. And to make matters worse, one of the great landmarks of the city has gone turncoat in celebration of yet another trip to the Super Bowl for the neighboring city down Interstate 95.

After the Eagles' win in the NFC Championship Game, the Empire State Building lit up in Eagles colors in celebration -- much to the chagrin of many New Yorkers who replied to the picture from the building's official Twitter account.

The Empire State Building lighting up in Eagles colors only twists the knife further for many New Yorkers, as the Giants and Eagles have long been mortal enemies. And over the past decade, the Eagles have delighted in torturing the Giants, including in last week's NFC Divisional Round when Philadelphia demolished the Giants 38-7 to complete a season sweep and snuff out their playoff run.

The Giants, meanwhile, have only beaten the Eagles twice since 2017 and have not won a game in Philadelphia since 2013.