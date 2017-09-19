LOOK: Evan Engram celebrates first career TD with NSFW celebration, gets flagged

The NFL relaxed its normally strict celebration rules this offseason, but the league still does not allow NSFW celebrations. On Monday night, Giants rookie tight end Evan Engram gave a live demonstration.

After Engram scored his first career touchdown in the second quarter, tying the game at 7-7, he did something we've seen Marshawn Lynch do on multiple occasions. He reached for his, umm, groin area.

In case you missed it or wanted to see it again:

more of an adjustment really pic.twitter.com/zJylAOrEEh — ryan van bibber (@justRVB) September 19, 2017

No, that is not legal under the new rules, which is why Engram was flagged for his celebration.

They give the players a chance to have fun, celebrate, and dance but don't grab your crotch. That is what caused the foul. Be smart. — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) September 19, 2017

The good news for the Giants is that Engram's touchdown snapped their touchdown-less streak after they failed to reach the end zone in their season opener and the first quarter of Monday night's game. The streak ended at five quarters and five seconds.

