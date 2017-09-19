LOOK: Evan Engram celebrates first career TD with NSFW celebration, gets flagged
Engram finds out there are still things you can't do under the new celebration rules
The NFL relaxed its normally strict celebration rules this offseason, but the league still does not allow NSFW celebrations. On Monday night, Giants rookie tight end Evan Engram gave a live demonstration.
After Engram scored his first career touchdown in the second quarter, tying the game at 7-7, he did something we've seen Marshawn Lynch do on multiple occasions. He reached for his, umm, groin area.
In case you missed it or wanted to see it again:
No, that is not legal under the new rules, which is why Engram was flagged for his celebration.
The good news for the Giants is that Engram's touchdown snapped their touchdown-less streak after they failed to reach the end zone in their season opener and the first quarter of Monday night's game. The streak ended at five quarters and five seconds.
To follow along with the game, check out our GameTracker here.
-
Lions burn Giants for punt return TD
Jamal Agnew put the moves on the Giants' special teams
-
WATCH: Lions' Prater banks in 56-yard FG
That might be the strangest field goal ever
-
WATCH: Stafford, Jones combine for TD
The Lions scored first against the Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
LOOK: Beckham's visor says 'Savage'
In his 2017 debut, Beckham makes a strong fashion statement
-
Garrett: Elliott didn't try on two plays
The Cowboys' running back has been criticized for his lack of effort during an ugly loss to...
-
Giants inactives: Jenkins, Goodson out
Two defensive starters are on the shelf for the Giants on Monday
Add a Comment