LOOK: Evan Engram celebrates first career TD with NSFW celebration, gets flagged

Engram finds out there are still things you can't do under the new celebration rules

The NFL relaxed its normally strict celebration rules this offseason, but the league still does not allow NSFW celebrations. On Monday night, Giants rookie tight end Evan Engram gave a live demonstration. 

After Engram scored his first career touchdown in the second quarter, tying the game at 7-7, he did something we've seen Marshawn Lynch do on multiple occasions. He reached for his, umm, groin area.

In case you missed it or wanted to see it again:

No, that is not legal under the new rules, which is why Engram was flagged for his celebration.

The good news for the Giants is that Engram's touchdown snapped their touchdown-less streak after they failed to reach the end zone in their season opener and the first quarter of Monday night's game. The streak ended at five quarters and five seconds.

