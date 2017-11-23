LOOK: Everson Griffen's wife just had a baby boy and he wants you to help name him
The Vikings' pass rusher revealed the latest addition to the family after sacking Matthew Stafford
Everson Griffen is probably having a better Thanksgiving than you. The Turkey Day festivities started with Griffen's wife giving birth to their third child, and the good times continued when he sacked Matthew Stafford in the first half of the Vikings-Lions game. And these two things are related because we learned about the latest member of Griffen's family thanks to his sack celebration that revealed an undershirt that read, "I just had a baby boy, what should I name him?"
That's right, Griffen a) doesn't know the name of his new son and b) needs your help coming up with a name. (He wasn't with his wife for the birth but was with his teammates in Detroit preparing for the game.)
We're stuffing the suggestion box with with Case Thielen Griffen because it will never be more popular than it is now.
-
Black Friday NBA jersey deals from CBS
It's time to hook up that jersey of your favorite NBA player with some Black Friday deals
-
Top early 2017 Black Friday NFL deals
A Dallas Cowboys Salute to Service thermal pullover makes for the best early Black Friday...
-
Black Friday NFL jersey deals from CBS
It's time to hook up that jersey shirt of your favorite NFL player with some Black Friday...
-
NFL odds, picks for Week 12: Back Eagles
Our computer model simulated every Week 12 NFL game 10,000 times with very surprising resu...
-
Did Raiders protest Norton's firing?
The Raiders fired their defensive coordinator after Sunday's humiliating loss to the Patri...
-
NFL's 10 worst QB decisions of 2017
Let's count down the season's 10 worst QB decisions, and, no, the Nathan Peterman debacle isn't...
Add a Comment