LOOK: Ex-Viking Blair Walsh taunts Vikings sideline after making preseason FGs

The preseason generally doesn't mean much to starters. So long as they survive without picking up an injury, they can call the preseason a success. That's the only important objective: stay healthy.

That rule doesn't apply to Blair Walsh, who doesn't really have to worry about getting hurt considering he's a kicker. Walsh had another objective in mind: exacting revenge against the team that got rid of him.

On Friday, the Seahawks were playing the Vikings, which means Walsh was kicking against the team that cut him in November of last year, which means Friday night's game had the potential to be forever known as the The Blair Walsh Revenge Game. So, Blair seized his chance.

He converted two of his first three field-goal attempts. Both of his successful kicks came from 52 yards away. After each made kick, Walsh taunted the Vikings.

After his first field goal, he actually pointed toward the Vikings' sideline.

Blair Walsh hit a 52-yard field goal



and then pointed to his former team's sideline 👀. pic.twitter.com/5seo3p0wzC — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 19, 2017

After his second successful field goal, he once again turned to the Vikings' sideline. This time, he was joined by Richard Sherman.

Replay shows Sherman ran on field to join with Walsh in saying a few words to the Minnesota sidelines. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 19, 2017

Here's where it's worth noting that the Vikings were totally justified in cutting Walsh. Ever since he shanked that 27-yard field goal in the playoffs (against the Seahawks, ironically enough), he was awful. Before getting cut last year, he went 12 of 16 on field goals and 15 of 19 on extra points. That's why the Vikings cut him. He couldn't make his kicks with any sort of consistency.

And here's where it's also worth noting that this is the preseason.