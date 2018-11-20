LOOK: Falcons' Mohamed Sanu paid tribute to Stan Lee with custom cleats vs. Cowboys

The world lost a legend on Nov. 12 when iconic comic book creator and longtime Marvel figurehead Stan Lee died at age 95.

On Sunday, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu paid tribute to the entertainment mogul with a pair of custom cleats -- red-and-white kicks featuring spider webs and portraits of Lee and one of his most famous creations, Spider-Man.

Lee's influence wasn't contained in the pages of his comic books, of course. While he'll forever be known as the writer and artist who helped bring superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to life, he was also a major name in the world of sports. In 2018 alone, for example, the Black Panther character he co-created found its way onto NBA courts and MLB ballparks. And Lee himself was a noted New York Yankees and Texas Rangers fan, with his first pitch for the Rangers at age 93 drawing rave reviews.