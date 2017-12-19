LOOK: Falcons TD turns into a nightmare for Devonta Freeman's Fantasy owners
Levine Toilolo recovered Freeman's fumble in the end zone; Freeman is awarded no points
It's not that often that a Levine Toilolo touchdown is a Fantasy Football-worthy event. There are plenty of people that might start Matt Ryan, of course, so when Toilolo catches a touchdown pass, that affects people's Fantasy matchups. But when Toilolo recovers a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, that seems less crucial.
Except, of course, that the player that actually fumbled the ball does not get the touchdown himself. And that's exactly what happened in the second quarter of the Falcons-Buccaneers game on "Monday Night Football." Devonta Freeman got back-to-back carries inside the 5-yard line, and it looked like he scored on the second one ... only he didn't.
As you can see on the replay, the ball is very obviously out of Freeman's hands before he crosses the plane into the end zone. The Falcons are lucky Toilolo was quick enough to jump on the ball and record those six points.
Freeman's Fantasy owners, not so much. And they weren't afraid to voice their displeasure on Twitter.
Of course, the opposite is also true. Some people are benefiting greatly from the misfortune.
Just another very weird night in the life of Fantasy Footballers. What else is new in 2017?
