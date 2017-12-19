LOOK: Falcons TD turns into a nightmare for Devonta Freeman's Fantasy owners

It's not that often that a Levine Toilolo touchdown is a Fantasy Football-worthy event. There are plenty of people that might start Matt Ryan, of course, so when Toilolo catches a touchdown pass, that affects people's Fantasy matchups. But when Toilolo recovers a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, that seems less crucial.

Except, of course, that the player that actually fumbled the ball does not get the touchdown himself. And that's exactly what happened in the second quarter of the Falcons-Buccaneers game on "Monday Night Football." Devonta Freeman got back-to-back carries inside the 5-yard line, and it looked like he scored on the second one ... only he didn't.

As you can see on the replay, the ball is very obviously out of Freeman's hands before he crosses the plane into the end zone. The Falcons are lucky Toilolo was quick enough to jump on the ball and record those six points.

Freeman's Fantasy owners, not so much. And they weren't afraid to voice their displeasure on Twitter.

shout out devonta freeman for fumbling in the end zone during a walk in touchdown and preventing me from getting the lead in my fantasy football semifinals — trillo (@cjtrillo_) December 19, 2017

Devonta Freeman fumbling on the goal line when I need 6.2 more pts is making my physically ill — The MEP'S (@TheMEPS) December 19, 2017

Devonta Freeman fumbles crossing the goal line. My team just refuses to cement it's spot in the championship. — dbartemsu (@SpartyBarte) December 19, 2017

Of course, the opposite is also true. Some people are benefiting greatly from the misfortune.

I'm up by 18 in the fantasy semi finals and my opponent has Devonta Freeman. The fact that he fumbled and didn't get credit for that TD is really good for me #ATLvsTB — Ethan | PacoTaco (@PacoTacoWT) December 19, 2017

Just another very weird night in the life of Fantasy Footballers. What else is new in 2017?