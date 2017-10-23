LOOK: Fan wears custom 'We led by 25' jersey to Falcons-Patriots Super Bowl rematch

On Sunday night, the Patriots are hosting the Falcons in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl. As expected, nobody has forgotten about what happened during that game when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in the second half before quickly losing in overtime. Even Falcons fans are seemingly embracing their past.

At Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, a Falcons fan wore a custom and self-deprecating "We led by 25" jersey.

Looks like someone lost a bet. pic.twitter.com/A2NVTbb6pS — Sam Ghoulanis (@Sam_Galanis) October 23, 2017

Here's another look:

One Falcons fan just decides to embrace the pain pic.twitter.com/QNu4vw75yr — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) October 23, 2017

The loss continues to haunt the Falcons, who were 3-2 entering Sunday night. Matt Ryan has already thrown six picks after throwing seven all of last season. Julio Jones has yet to reach the end zone. And in the Falcons' most recent game, they blew a 17-0 second half lead to the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have continued to rub it in. All of their Super Bowl rings contain 283 diamonds. Before the season opener, they trolled the Falcons by setting their scoreboard to 28-3. And take a look at the sign right behind one of the end zones on Sunday night: