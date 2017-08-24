LOOK: Floyd Mayweather is FaceTiming with Tom Brady days before McGregor fight

It looks like we know who Tom Brady will be cheering for during Saturday's fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, and let's just say that it's definitely not the second guy.

Mayweather revealed this week that he's actually been exchanging text messages with Brady in the lead up to the fight. During an interview with ESPN, Mayweather said that he's good friends with the Patriots quarterback.

"That's a close friend of mine," Mayweather said. "Tom Brady's a very, very close friend. An unbelievable guy with unbelievable talent. He's a great guy."

It seems that the two athletes are such close friends that they actually communicate regularly.

"Actually, Tom Brady texted me [Tuesday]," Mayweather said. "We have a cool friendship. He texted me and asked me how everything's going, and I texted him back, 'Everything's cool, how are you doing? How's the family?' He said everything's going A-okay."

I'm actually surprised they weren't sharing dieting tips, because if we've learned one thing about these two guys, it's that they know how to take care of their bodies. Both guys are still at the top of their games despite the fact that both men are at an age (40) when the bodies of most athletes start to fall apart.

Anyway, it seems that Brady and Mayweather do more than text. Apparently, they also FaceTime each other.

The two were actually chatting with each other during a Mayweather media session on Wednesday.

Brady seems to be a pretty big fan of FaceTime. The Patriots quarterback also used it on July 11 during the first press conference between Mayweather and McGregor. As the two boxers were chatting on stage, Jim Gray FaceTimed Brady, who got to watch everything live.

Tom Brady showed up on Jim Gray's FaceTime Showtime

Although it's not clear yet if Brady will be attending Saturday's match at T-Mobile Arena, let's not rule it out. For one, he has the day off. The Patriots play the Lions in Detroit on Friday, and it wouldn't be crazy to see him fly to Las Vegas for the fight and then be back in Boston by Sunday morning.

Also, Brady was on hand the last time Mayweather fought back in May 2015, when the boxer defeated Manny Pacquiao.