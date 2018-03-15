LOOK: Free agent Colin Kaepernick works out on private practice field in Houston

So far this week Kirk Cousins, Drew Brees, Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Bradford, AJ McCarron, Josh McCown, Mike Glennon, Tom Savage and Chase Daniel have all agreed to new deals. Meanwhile, Colin Kaepernick remains out of work, though the former 49ers signal caller hasn't given up on his dream of playing football again.

Kaepernick made that point last September, telling journalist Shaun King, "I've never stopped [wanting to play]. I'm ready right now. Working out daily."

And on Thursday, Yahoo.com's Charles Robinson spotted Kaepernick working out on a private practice field in Houston, Texas.

So guess which former #NFL player went through a 90-minute throwing workout on a private Houston area practice field this morning?



Colin Kaepernick.



Despite having to duck security, I was able to view the whole workout. He looked good. I’ll have a little something on it soon. pic.twitter.com/gIcbvF1iaD — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 15, 2018

More from Robinson:

Some more on this: it was clearly a private workout with Kaepernick and his trainers. I didn’t see any #NFL team personnel. #Texans didn’t know about it when I talked to someone there. It just looked like Kaepernick was grinding on his own dime. https://t.co/QDVLWHunAD — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 15, 2018

It's hard to make an argument that Glennon, Savage and Daniel are better options than Kaepernick, though the glaring difference isn't their on-field abilities but that one of them is currently suing the NFL, alleging that the owners colluded to keep him out of the league. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora wrote last month that Kaepernick's legal team could depose former Papa John's CEO John Schnatter, who blamed the NFL's declining ratings and cited players kneeling during the national anthem for his declining sales. Schnatter stepped down from CEO shortly after making those comments.

More from La Canfora:

Kaepernick's legal] team will probe at possible ties between Donald Trump and NFL owners as well through the upcoming deposition process; Trump is close with several owners and called kneeling players "son's of b------" and imploring owners to "fire" them. [Cowboys owner Jerry] Jones, in public remarks, revealed that he discussed the NFL's game-day rules regarding the national anthem, and he is one of several central figures in the grievance. Kaepernick's lawyers will interview several other owners and league officials as well.

We joined Will Brinson and John Breech on the latest Pick Six Podcast to discuss, among other free-agent topics, Kaepernick's situation.

For now, Kaepernick continues to work out. Whether he gets another opportunity to play in the NFL is another matter entirely.