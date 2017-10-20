LOOK: From his hospital bed, Aaron Rodgers lets us know 'surgery went well'
Rodgers had surgery to repair his broken collarbone
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone last weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. He's out for the foreseeable future (and possible the whole season), leaving Brett Hundley to run the offense in his place.
While there was originally some debate about whether or not Rodgers would require surgery to fix the injury, it soon became apparent that he'd get an operation. Rodgers underwent the surgery on Thursday night, and in the early morning hours of Friday, posted a picture and message for his fans on Instagram.
"Surgery went well. Thanks for all the love, support, thoughts and prayers. #comebackstartsnow #riseagain," Rodgers wrote. Packers fans, try to contain yourselves with thoughts of the comeback that apparently started just after midnight on the east coast.
Rehab after collarbone surgery can potentially take three months or more, and that timeline would put Rodgers' recovery sometime around the playoffs. If Green Bay gets lucky enough, maybe he could play in a potential Super Bowl run, but the safe bet for now is that the next time we see him is during the 2018 season.
