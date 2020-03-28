Look: Gardner Minshew creates Tiger King parody, Jaguar King
Is there anything Minshew doesn't look good in?
It can be easy to forget that Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has only been in the league for a single season given the amount of social media attention he gets. Of course, that's because it's very easy to use one of the coolest looking players in the NFL as the focus of any post to score internet points.
In the latest bit of Minshew Mania--yes, we're at the point in this man's career where there have been multiple editions of such hype--Jacksonville's man under center hopped on the hype train of the latest Netflix craze, Tiger King. Unsurprisingly, Minshew fits very well into a photoshopped image of himself on the promo photo of the show, next to a wild animal.
The show focuses on a feud between two notable big cat conservationists. The main character--or antagonist, depending on how you see the feud--of the docuseries, Joseph Maldonado-Passage (aka "Joe Exotic") has been the talk of social media given how outlandish of an individual he is.
It's clear that all Minshew is doing here with this post is putting himself in this photo because his colorful clothing and signature mustache make him a perfect fit for a Joe Exotic stand-in. Of course, that's probably where the similarities end given that Maldonado-Passage eventually faces criminal charges in the series.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ravens sign Derek Wolfe to deal
Baltimore is adding another veteran to the front seven
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
How LeBron saved Melo's life on vacation
Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony relived the incident on an Instagram Live
-
Chiefs re-sign Demarcus Robinson
Robinson was drafted by the Chiefs in 2016 and will stick with the team for at least one more...
-
2020 AFC West odds, picks: Fade Raiders
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times.
-
Bradberry: Giants came 'out of nowhere'
Bradberry's familiarity with Gettleman landed Giants deal
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Live Mock Draft: Follow all the picks
Check out all the picks made during the CBS Sports HQ two-hour mock draft special
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game