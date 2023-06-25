This offseason, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones signed a four-year $160 million extension and has been getting ready for another year in New York. He has clearly also been working on his vocal abilities, which were on display at a Zach Bryan concert in Queens, New York over the weekend.

The country singer brought Jones up on stage and the quarterback looked like a natural in front of the microphone. Jones did not hold back in front of the Forest Hills Stadium crowd.

Here is a look at Jones' show stopping performance:

The 26-year-old seemed to be having the time of his life. I don't think Jones' is scheduled to make any more appearances during Bryan's shows, but he is clearly ready to take on the music industry if his name is called.

Bryan was very welcoming to the Giants' quarterback, but as an Eagles fan, the singer still had to include some Philadelphia fandom.

While Jones was on stage, Bryan snuck in a "Go Birds," giving a shoutout to the quarterback's division rival.

The Giants and Eagles will first meet this season on Christmas Day and will play a second time in the regular season on Jan. 7. Despite their apparent friendship, clearly Bryan will be rooting for the Birds during those matchups.