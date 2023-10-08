The New York Giants needed five games to finally score a touchdown in the first half of a game this season -- and it wasn't on offense. Jason Pinnock had an 102-yard interception return for a touchdown off Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa late in the second quarter for the Giants' first touchdown in the first half this season.

Bobby Okereke tipped Tagovailoa's pass, which landed into the hands of Pinnock as he went the other way for the score. The 102-yard return tied Erich Barnes in 1961 for the longest play in franchise history.

The Giants still don't have an offensive first-half touchdown through five games, as they are just the sixth team since 1991 with zero first half offensive touchdowns through five games. The Giants and the 2017 Dolphins are the only teams since 2005 not to record an offensive touchdown in the first half through the first five games of a season.

New York did have two takeaways in the first half, as the Giants were the only team without a takeaway entering Week 5. Pinnock's interception was arguably the biggest play of the Giants' season to date.