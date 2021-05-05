As if serving as their schoolyard bully throughout the 2010s wasn't bad enough, the Philadelphia Eagles' actions against the New York Giants over the past five months have awakened the sleeping giant that is the Giants-Eagles rivalry.

After their actions in a Week 17 loss directly kept the Giants out of the playoffs and were met with accusations of tanking to end New York's season, the Eagles jumped the Giants in the NFL Draft to move up to No. 10-overall and select Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who had been one of Big Blue's top targets.

After the Draft, star Giants safety Jabrill Peppers saw an opening to get back at Philadelphia: On his Instagram, Peppers wrote that "The difference of being drafted by the Giants than by the Eagles is clear", with a photo of a smiling Kadarius Toney nexto to one of Smith, holding up an Eagles jersey with a blank look on his face.

While the Eagles hold some recent bragging rights over the Giants thanks to a 16-4 record against them from 2010 to 2019, the two NFC East franchises are seemingly headed in opposite directions: The Giants are regarded as a young team on the rise, and are on the cusp of a potential renaissance under second-year head coach Joe Judge. Meanwhile, the Eagles plummeted to 4-11-1 in a 2020 season that featured a power struggle between quarterback Carson Wentz and head coach Doug Pederson which ended in both being shown the exit. A report by The Athletic documented dysfunction within the Eagles' organization, and a seemingly-testy exchange between general manager Howie Roseman and a member of his staff during the NFL Draft did little to quell concerns of internal discord.

The first game of the 2021 season between the Giants and Eagles is sure to be appointment-viewing as both bad blood brews and the Giants try to punch their bully back. After coming an Evan Engram drop away from beating them in Week 7, the Giants earned their first win over the Eagles in four years with a 27-17 victory in Week 10.