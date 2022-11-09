One of New York's most prominent rappers joined forces with arguably the city's greatest quarterback ever, as New York Giants legend Eli Manning recently paid a visit to rapper Fivio Foreign's recording studio to do shots with him. Manning was seen doing shots on Fivio Foreign's Instagram story, where Manning was accompanied by his longtime center Shaun O'Hara.

The 41-year-old Manning brought the drip to go with his drink, as he wore a yellow Celine sweatshirt -- a French luxury brand -- with a matching bucket hat and diamond necklace.

Manning and O'Hara made their way over to Fivio Foreign as part of a new episode of Eli's Extras, a mini-series tied to The Eli Manning Show, a YouTube series produced by the New York Giants. The show has featured multiple celebrity guests including Ryan Reynolds, DJ Envy, Ray Romano and more. On Wednesday, the Giants released a teaser of Manning rapping.

Following the video of him, Manning and O'Hara, Fivio Foreign revealed that his new music video will be released on Friday. The rapper released "B.I.B.L.E.", his debut studio album, in July.