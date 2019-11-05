LOOK: Golden Tate makes remarkable, one-handed catch vs. Cowboys on 'Monday Night Football'

Golden Tate conjured up memories of Odell Beckham's famous one-handed catch during Monday night's game against the Cowboys.

Tate, a veteran receiver who is in the midst of his first season with the Giants, made a remarkable, one-handed reception early in the second quarter that set up New York's first touchdown.

Beckham, who starred with the Giants before being dealt to the Browns this past offseason, became a household name after making a one-handed catch against the Cowboys on prime time five years ago.

Tate, a Pro Bowler during his time with the Lions, is trying to help his new team pull off an upset of the Cowboys, who entered Monday's game with a five-game winning streak over their NFC East rival. New York's last victory over Dallas took place in 2016, the last time the Giants qualified for the postseason.

While the Cowboys have had their way with the Giants in recent matchups, they haven't fared as well at MetLife Stadium, dropping a 24-22 decision to the New York Jets back in Week 6. The Cowboys, who fell behind by nine points midway through the second quarter of Monday's game, are in jeopardy of losing their second game in New York in four weeks. The Giants, after a 2-2 start to the season, are trying to get end a four-game losing streak.

Tate entered Monday's game with just 23 catches and one touchdown this season after missing the first four games of the season after serving a suspension for PED use. Despite his lack of production, Tate recently made it clear that he wants to be a Giant while being part of New York's eventual turnaround.

"I am very happy to be a New York Giant, I am very happy to be back in this locker room and playing football," Tate told Matt Lombardo of New Jersey.com back in October. "I think it would be more alarming if I said, 'No, I don't want to play more, I don't want more passes.' I would look at that guy a little funny. As a player who sees himself as a playmaker, I don't think there's ever going to be too many opportunities. Anytime that I have a chance to be on the field, get the ball in my hands, I feel like that's an opportunity to make a special play or do something great to help our offense or bring a spark.

"Of course, I'm always going to want more opportunities. If we play 70 plays and I play 61 of them, the way I'm built, I want to play all 70. That's more opportunity for me. That's the only thing I was trying to say. I am far from being unhappy."