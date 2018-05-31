LOOK: Groom rocks Carson Wentz jersey at the altar after winning his wife's Super Bowl bet
This marriage is off to an incredible start
"I, Patrick, take you, Jennifer, to be my lawfully wedded wife, to have and to hold, from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, until death do us part ... and fly, Eagles, fly!"
If you want an example of what it means to be a true Philadelphia Eagles fan, or at least a truly devoted spouse, look no further than the recent wedding of Jennifer Sullivan to Patrick Hanks.
The Pennsylvania couple was married at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Lehigh County on Saturday, but the big moment at the altar didn't come without Hanks swapping out his suit jacket for a Carson Wentz jersey -- the result of a bet his wife, Jennifer, made about the Super Bowl.
Jennifer, see, sided with most of the betting public when picking against the Birds for February's Super Bowl LII, promising that her hubby-to-be could rock Eagles gear at their wedding if somehow, some way, Philadelphia beat the New England Patriots. And since the Eagles did win it all, she allowed Patrick to dedicate the rest of his life not only to her but to his Iggles at the wedding.
The whole thing was captured by Tag Visual Media's Matt Carson and later shared by CBS News:
The best part? There were no objections from the audience, even if Jennifer couldn't help but shake her head a couple times. In fact, if anything, the crowd cheered him on. An "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!" chant broke out almost immediately after he slipped on the jersey, someone got a hold of the speaker system to play the Eagles fight song before the vows were wrapped up.
This marriage has to last.
