LOOK: Here's how the Eagles used preseason jerseys to troll the Patriots about Super Bowl LII
That makes two times the Eagles have beaten the Pats in the last six months
The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots are up against each other on Thursday night to kick off Week 2 of the 2018 preseason and, more importantly, to rematch Super Bowl LII.
Nick Foles will be playing as he did on Feb. 4, except for not as long, and it's a good bet we won't be seeing the "Philly Special" 2.0, or at least with stakes as high as they were back in Minneapolis.
That doesn't mean, however, that the Eagles don't have the Super Bowl on their minds as they hit Foxborough for another matchup with Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and this generation's greatest NFL dynasty. And it definitely doesn't mean the Eagles aren't still enjoying the results of that Super Bowl, complete with some trolling through this year's most creative locker-room display.
Posting pictures of player jerseys and lockers before games is nothing new for the Eagles on Twitter, but on Thursday afternoon, the team shared a suspiciously "boring" shot of the stalls belonging to undrafted rookie Jeremy Reaves and veteran backup De'Vante Bausby. It turns out, upon closer inspection, those stalls were strategically photographed to highlight the players' numbers: 41 and 33, in that order.
Anyone remember the score of Super Bowl LII? Oh yes, that's right. 41-33.
Forget Thursday's game, because the Eagles have already won.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL DFS: Optimal Preseason Week 2 picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
NFL expert picks, best bets for Aug 16
SportsLine's top NFL experts pick a 3-team parlay that pays 6-1
-
Serena: Kaepernick would win Super Bowl
Kaepernick has a Super Bowl appearance in his career, but Williams thinks he'd be playing for...
-
Was Jalen Ramsey right on fire QB takes?
Adam Gold of 99.9 The Fan in Raleigh joins Will Brinson to break down Jalen Ramsey's comments...
-
Jets should go bold, trade for Mack
New York would not be shoving all in for this year, but would be setting up for a big run in...
-
Redskins vs. Jets odds, preseason picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Jay Gruden and the Redskins